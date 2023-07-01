The United Way of Cass County held its Campaign Rally and Pacesetter event on Friday at Ivy Tech Community College to help educate the community on the organization’s mission and strategies.
The organization is committed to making an impact in the areas of education, health and financial stability, according to Karli Armstrong, the United Way of Cass County impact and marketing manager. Not only did the event help educate attendees, it also prepares their employee campaign coordinators and companies that run an employee campaign.
“That helps us with our annual campaign. That’s where a lot of our donations come from every year,” Armstrong said. “So, a lot of places will allow their employees to pledge, say, a dollar per paycheck, and that really helps us out because even a dollar per paycheck adds up when you spread it across all the companies.”
The theme of the event this year was planting the seeds to help Cass County continue to bloom. Various speakers, such as Logansport 2023 campaign chair Jennifer Savini and board president Alesia Brown, were called up to speak about United Way as well.
“… Over the years, a few of the lovely people that I looked up to as a child and they were my role models, they focused on beautifying and letting Cass County continue to grow the way it needed to be,” Savini told the attendees. “So, one of the touches of beauty that continually stands out to me are the beautiful pink petunias that line our streets in the spring and summer. For me, this is a constant reminder of how important it is to see our community grow and continue to bloom. The United Way of Cass County does exactly that by supporting many of our local agencies and creating programs for the current community needs.”
During the event, attendees were all give a pack of Smarties candy and a paper that had areas one would need to spend money in, such as insurance, housing and meals. Participants were tasked to divide their 15 candies across the different areas, but had to decide in what areas they would cut costs in. Speakers for United Way said this simulated how those in the ALICE population — or Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — may have to divide their income.
United Way of Cass County also funds programs within Logansport, Armstrong said. These include Food Finders Food Bank, Cass County Reading Railroad, the Cass County Family YMCA and more, according to United Way’s website, www.unitedwayofcasscounty.org. In addition, United Way hosts a Live United Day, which is a day of volunteering. The pamphlet said last year, 540 volunteers came together to complete 35 projects throughout the community during Live United Day.
“We’re in the process of recruiting projects right now. So, anywhere in Cass County, they can submit a project and then [my committee and I] coordinate… the volunteers,” Armstrong said. “And then, everyone, all those people go out on Sept. 8. It’s always the second Friday in September.”
Armstrong said she hopes people will feel better equipped to explain what United Way does and how to run their employees from the Campaign Rally. She said United Way impacts the community in a lot of major and positive ways, and she said she is excited to be a part of that.
“We impact a lot of people in Cass County, both through our funded programs externally as well as all of our internal work that we do,” Armstrong said. “I think that we touch a lot of lives everyday in a lot of different capacities.”
People can get involved with United Way of Cass County through their office located at 300 E. Broadway Suite, according to Armstrong. They can also visit their website or reach them through the phone number (574)753-3533.
“We just thank all of the people that sponsored and our committee who helped put this together and all of our employee campaign coordinators,” Armstrong said. “They play a huge role in our annual campaign.”
The event was sponsored by NiSource and NIPSCO, and featured food provided by Woodbridge Health Campus.
