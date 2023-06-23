After nearly two years, there are still misunderstandings about the solar field across from Cole Hardwood and between Market and Water Street.
The solar panels are operating just fine and have been since the initial hiccup on start-up, said Greg Toth, chief executive officer and superintendent at Logansport Utilities. And taxpayer money was never used for the solar field, he added.
The solar field was built by and is privately owned by Cardinal Renewables and managed and operated by Alchemy Renewable Energy.
Logansport Utilities is purchasing 14 megawatts of energy a year from the solar field.
Toth said that is a small amount. In all, LU uses just over 400 megawatts of energy per year.
“All Logansport Utilities does is buy the power from the solar field,” said Toth. “We don’t own it. We didn’t pay for it. The city didn’t pay for it. We didn’t buy the land. All we did was sign an agreement that we would buy the electricity for the city.”
The city also isn’t responsible for maintenance or upkeep and Toth said Alchemy have been very reactive when something is needed, such as trimming grass.
Toth said that buying solar power is a bit more expensive than buying energy from a grid, however the trade off is that solar power doesn’t result in air pollution or contribute to global warming.
“I don’t see any concerns about operating with solar,” Toth said. “There’s no byproduct from it. There’s no harm to the environment. There’s no runoff. No chemicals. There’s a fence around it because it is producing high voltage electricity. I guess that is one thing. You want to keep people safe and out of harm’s way. But that would be like with any type of electrical system.”
There was a bit of trouble getting the field up and running when it launched in 2021, but Toth said that was expected and the problem was quickly fixed. The field has been running well ever since.
“I think it’s a proof of concept or a test for us,” he said. “(The energy is) relatively small compared to what we use but it demonstrates that solar is viable for us.”
Toth said the city was open to investing more in solar power and will look into any possible future opportunities.
“You have to be open to new technologies and renewable energy sources,” he said. “But you have to compare it to cost. That is the key thing. We didn’t pay for the solar field. We just buy its electricity. If we were going to pay for the solar field you would need to understand its cost and the cost of energy it produces and how it compares to what we pay for electricity now.”
The solar field sits on 80 acres of land and will be in use for 30 years. When the 30 years is up, the solar panels can be decommissioned and recycled and the land can be sold. Pollinator plants were also planted as part of the solar field installation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.