Blue Gradient Tech Industrial, Thunder Corporate Brand Logo

The new Logansport Utilities logo will replace the previous logo created in the 1990s.

 Provided

The Logansport Utilities’ electric department will be replacing a damaged pole starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, which will require a small scheduled power outage lasting up to four hours.

The areas affected include:

-George Street between 17th and 18th Streets on the south side of the road.

-Smead Street on between 17th and 18th Streets on the north side of the road.

-18th Street between George Street and Smead Street on both sides.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you