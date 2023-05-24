The Logansport Utilities’ electric department will be replacing a damaged pole starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, which will require a small scheduled power outage lasting up to four hours.
The areas affected include:
-George Street between 17th and 18th Streets on the south side of the road.
-Smead Street on between 17th and 18th Streets on the north side of the road.
-18th Street between George Street and Smead Street on both sides.
