The Logansport High School Dragon and Lion Dance Team performed at the second Logansport High School Multicultural Festival on Saturday. In addition to live performances, students set up booths featuring information from about 20 countries.
Photos by Josh Flynn | Pharos-Tribune
Layla Powell, a Logansport High School junior, sang the national anthem before the Multicultural Festival at Logansport High School Saturday afternoon, May 13.
Josh Flynn | Pharos-Tribune
Logansport High School held their second Multicultural Festival Saturday, May 13. More than 20 booths featured information from countries around the world.
Josh Flynn | Pharos-Tribune
Aimee Martinez, a Logansport High School student, performed the Spanish song “No Me Pidas Perdon” during the Logansport High School Multicultural Festival Saturday afternoon, May 13.
Josh Flynn | Pharos-Tribune
featured
Logansport students share world influences at Multicultural Festival
Josh Flynn
Staff reporter
The Berry Bowl was full of international music, dancing and more Saturday afternoon as Logansport High School held their second Multicultural festival.
Those who attended the four-hour event were treated to student booths featuring nearly 20 countries. They also had the opportunity to sample food and experience dance routines and songs from around the world.
During the event, mayor Chris Martin announced that the city of Logansport would begin working on resources within the city building to help non-English speakers.
“You will have all the resources that you need in your language,” he said. “This is just another way that the city of Logansport is working to make sure you are accepted and included in this community.”
Booths and activities were set up in the upper level of the Berry Bowl while performances took place on the basketball court. The Sunny Youth Dance Team from the Indianapolis Chinese Community Center and the Purdue Chinese Performing Art Troupe were also in attendance, performing dance numbers.
Student performances included a three-song set from Los Chambelanes Team featuring Arturo Cortes, Josh Buenaventura, Mateo Gaspar and Mateo Lopez, song and dance numbers from Aimee Martinez, a Michael Jackson inspired dance number from Andrea Rojas-Rodriguez, the LHS Dance Team and the LHS Dragon and Lion Dance Team.
Students Layla Powell and Benjamin Hopkins emceed the event.
“As principal of this high school we are excited to celebrate the rich diversity of our community,” said Matt Jones. “Our school is a place where people from different backgrounds come together to learn and grow. And this festival is an excellent opportunity to showcase and appreciate the cultures that make up our community.”
The event was sponsored by the LHS World Languages Department and organized by Chinese teachers Chunmei Guan and Yi-Chun LeFaure and students within the program.
“When we look at where we are in Logansport schools, I could not be prouder of everything we have to offer and at the top of the list is the diversity amongst our students and our programming,” said Superintendent Michele Starkey. “What a great opportunity for our students to come to a school district where we celebrate diversity. Our students get exposed to multiple cultures because in this small school environment we’re giving everybody real world experiences so that when they leave us, they are going to be understanding and appreciative of other cultures.”
The event closed with a fashion show, a pageant and a parade.
Guan said that students were already excited to start preparing for next year’s event.
“They have more expectations on the event now,” she said. “This event is a student-led event and we will empower all our students to learn and explore more world cultures, which is the goal for organizing this event. We hope all the students will become global ambassadors.”
