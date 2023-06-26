Kids say the darndest things. Except when you want them to.
But with some gentle coaxing, Kate Sievers, director of the United Way of Cass County’s Begindergarten program, and Karli Armstrong, the United Way’s impact and marketing director, were able to get the five-year-old students inside Landis Elementary School to break out of their shyness and showcase what they were learning.
Amanda counted to 10. McKenzie named the colors and letters on the school wall. Kyle said that five plus five equaled 10.
Begindergarten, a United Way program and part of the Reading Railroad, gives children the opportunity to catch up and learn basic skills that will better prepare them for starting kindergarten in the fall.
Children are screened at kindergarten registration and based on those screenings, students who could use some extra preparation are identified and invited to attend.
For four weeks during the month of June, they attend class at Landis Elementary from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The children are grouped together into classes with others who will go to the same elementary school. This way, the kids will know someone when the school year starts.
There are 87 students enrolled in this summer’s program and during classes, they learn their numbers, the alphabet, how to identify colors and shapes and also work on social skills. The classes also give the children a chance to learn about behavior expectations in the classroom, on the bus, in the cafeteria and during recess.
“It’s a fabulous program to help kids prepare for kindergarten,” said Sievers, who has involved with Begindergarten for 13 years. During the school year she is a reading interventionist at Fairview Elementary.
Inside the classrooms, teachers use things like Skittles candy to teach colors, Fruit Loops for counting, magnetic letters and side walk chalk so the children can practice letters and numbers outdoor. There are even special color days where the students wear a specific color to school.
One classroom used metal cookie sheets with a number at the top ranging from one to five. The kids then take laminated pictures with magnets attached. The pictures show various images such as two baskets or five gloves. The kids must match the number of objects in the picture with the metal cookie sheet that contains the number.
“We have heard from teachers about what a great difference the Begindergarten program has made and they are so thankful for the United Way to support and sponsor the program,” Sievers said. “It shows a lot more than an assessment can show.”
“This program makes such a big impact on children about to enter kindergarten,” said United Way of Cass County executive director Chris Armstrong. “Kate Sievers does a fantastic job of running this for us every year. Many kids need the extra help, so they can get off to a good start on their educational path. This is a free program. We provide all of the materials the kids might need as well as transportation to and from the program. We have a great partnership with Logansport Schools who also provide funding for this as well as give us a place to run the program.”
Thanks to a grant, the Logansport Community School Corporation is able to provide breakfast and lunch for the children and help with bus transportation.
The children who attend Begindergarten come from a variety of economic backgrounds and languages. Many speak English but there also those who speak Spanish, Haitian Creole and Portuguese.
“I’ve seen some really great progress from students,” Sievers said. “It seems to make coming to school easier for the child as well as the teacher because the students (come into kindergarten) already acclimated to school expectations, how school works, how to get on the school bus, how to get off the school bus, walking in line in the hallways.”
She also said that teachers notice that children who take part in Begindergarten come to school in the fall more prepared socially.
Sievers recalled one student years ago who arrived at Begindergarten unwilling to speak. He had decided at one point at home that he was going to stop using his voice. However, after some time in Begindergarten, he began to talk to his teachers and classmates and started verbally communicating with his family again.
“As an educator, I see so many more benefits in the Begindergarten program that a test can’t measure,” Sievers said. “Such as socialization, the expectations students learn such as walking in line, opening a milk carton, learning how to throw their trash away in the cafeteria. It’s just a phenomenal program.”
