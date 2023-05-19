Student name: Krystal Osorio
Parents’ names: Joel Osorio and Laura Montero
Post-secondary plans: College
Career plans: Nursing
Century Career Center class: Professional Career Internship
Century Career Center instructor: Cynthi Frye
Business name: Logansport Memorial Hospital—Emergency Department
Supervisor’s name: Owen Ohman
Supervisor’s title: Registered Nurse
Osario: “Interning at the Emergency Department has really exposed me to real world work experiences. I have been educated on many interesting topics and what the machines are used for and why. I have really learned so much and it has further increased my interest in nursing.”
Supervisor’s input
What do you think of the internship program? “I believe the internship is a great opportunity for students to experience what health care is like. The internship gives the students the ability to solidify their interest in pursuing a career in healthcare.”
Why were you willing to participate? “I believe it is important to help students achieve whatever their goals are. So, I will do what I can to help. You never know, one day they may come back to Logansport Memorial Hospital to help provide care to the community.”
