Owen Ohman and Kristal Osario

Owen Ohman and Kristal Osario.

 Photo provided

Student name: Krystal Osorio

Parents’ names: Joel Osorio and Laura Montero

Post-secondary plans: College

Career plans: Nursing

Century Career Center class: Professional Career Internship

Century Career Center instructor: Cynthi Frye

Business name: Logansport Memorial Hospital—Emergency Department

Supervisor’s name: Owen Ohman

Supervisor’s title: Registered Nurse

Osario: “Interning at the Emergency Department has really exposed me to real world work experiences. I have been educated on many interesting topics and what the machines are used for and why. I have really learned so much and it has further increased my interest in nursing.”

Supervisor’s input

What do you think of the internship program? “I believe the internship is a great opportunity for students to experience what health care is like. The internship gives the students the ability to solidify their interest in pursuing a career in healthcare.”

Why were you willing to participate? “I believe it is important to help students achieve whatever their goals are. So, I will do what I can to help. You never know, one day they may come back to Logansport Memorial Hospital to help provide care to the community.”

