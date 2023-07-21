elephant_ear.jpg

Simply Sweet

Address: 6614 W. 800 N., Royal Center

Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

Royal Center Locker Plant

Address: 104 N. Chicago St., Royal Center

Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

Good to Go

Address: 106 N. Chicago St., Royal Center

Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

Family Dollar

Address: 101 S. Chicago St., Royal Center

Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

RC Vape + Smoke Zip Thru

Address: 112 S. Chicago St., Royal Center

Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

Roger’s Auction Service

Address: 119 S. Chicago St., Royal Center

Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

Caple’s Bar + Grill

Address: 113 W. Center St., Royal Center

Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

Bob-O-Link

Address: US 35, Royal Center

Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

RC’s Pizza King

Address: 115 S. Chicago St., Royal Center

Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

Twelve Mile Community Building

Address: 7913 E. State Road 16, Twelve Mile

Routine inspection; June 28, 2023.

No violations noted.

Firehouse Cafe

Address: 8060 E. State Road 16, Twelve Mile

Routine inspection; June 28, 2023.

No violations noted.

