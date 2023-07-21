Simply Sweet
Address: 6614 W. 800 N., Royal Center
Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
Royal Center Locker Plant
Address: 104 N. Chicago St., Royal Center
Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
Good to Go
Address: 106 N. Chicago St., Royal Center
Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
Family Dollar
Address: 101 S. Chicago St., Royal Center
Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
RC Vape + Smoke Zip Thru
Address: 112 S. Chicago St., Royal Center
Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
Roger’s Auction Service
Address: 119 S. Chicago St., Royal Center
Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
Caple’s Bar + Grill
Address: 113 W. Center St., Royal Center
Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
Bob-O-Link
Address: US 35, Royal Center
Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
RC’s Pizza King
Address: 115 S. Chicago St., Royal Center
Routine inspection; June 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
Twelve Mile Community Building
Address: 7913 E. State Road 16, Twelve Mile
Routine inspection; June 28, 2023.
No violations noted.
Firehouse Cafe
Address: 8060 E. State Road 16, Twelve Mile
Routine inspection; June 28, 2023.
No violations noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.