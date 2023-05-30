The Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Centennial Celebration will be held July 3 in Winamac Town Park, culminating with the lighting of the bridge following a fundraising effort for a lighting system that began in 2020.
The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. with food vendors and live music. The Culver Academies Naval Band will perform the national anthem to usher in the youth baseball and softball seasons at 5:30 p.m. The centennial and rededication ceremony will being at 7:30 p.m. featuring dignitary proclamations, recognition of POW and Gold Star Families, a salute to veterans and a patriotic medley by Culver’s Naval Band.
Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the hourlong program. Live music resumes at 8:30 p.m. A Patriotic Grand Finale begins at 9:45 p.m. and the illumination of the 100-year-old Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge will begin at 10 p.m. Admission is free.
A fundraising effort to illuminate the swinging bridge at Winamac Town Park reached its goal of $300,000 this past September and donations after have gone to a fund to go toward future repairs.
The money is for the purchase, design and installation of a multi-colored LED-lighting system. The 3,000 lights would be able to change colors in more than 7,000 combinations. The control for the lights would be kept and maintained at the town office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.