Purdue Extension in Fulton County will partner with Woodlawn Health for a new educational series called “Dining with Diabetes.”
Sessions will begin Monday, Sept. 11 on the Woodlawn Health Campus (within the hospital in classroom A and B). Sessions will continue on a weekly basis and last from 1-3 p.m.
“Dining with Diabetes” lasts for four sessions and includes an additional three-month reunion session. The program is open to those with diabetes, their family members and caretakers.
Cost is $22 for individuals or $32.50 for a couple. Pre-registration and payment are required. Participants are encouraged to attend all class sessions.
Adults with type two diabetes will learn how to control their blood sugar to feel better and reduce the risk of health complications. Those in attendance will learn how to prepare healthy meals that are easy and taste good. Recipes will be demonstrated and participants will have the opportunity to taste each one. Participants will also learn up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, exercise and how to understand common diabetes-related medical tests. Recipes and handouts will be given to each participant.
“We are thrilled to partner with (Purdue Extension) to offer this as we earn the right to care for our community,” said Alan Fisher, CEO of Woodlawn Health.
Those who have type two diabetes or are part of the support system for an individual may register by calling the Fulton County Purdue Extension Office at 574-223-3397.
Those interested may also register at cvent.me/GnRbba by August 31.
Program fees include educational classes, program materials and food sampling.
