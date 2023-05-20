Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E & B Paving LLC will conduct bridge work resulting in alternating lane closures in both directions on U.S. 24 beginning on or after Tuesday, May 23.
U.S. 24 will have alternating lane closures over State Road 25/Burlington Avenue for a bridge deck overlay project. One lane will remain open in each direction through the duration of the project, which will be ongoing through late June.
Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.