Logansport, IN (46947)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.