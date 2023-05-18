The screen on the McHale Performing Arts Center stage had a simple message: “The adventure starts now.”
That adventure: PTech (Pathways in Technology Early College High School), a new program coming to Logansport High School very soon.
PTech is a four-year high school program in which students will graduate with an Ivy Tech associate degree in advanced manufacturing. Students, called young scholars in the program, will have the opportunity to build employability skills as well as community building skills.
Logansport will be one of four high schools in Indiana participating in the program. Soon there will be 250 schools in 13 states.
Twenty-three incoming freshmen will be the first cohort to go through the program. They were recognized during a ceremony Tuesday night at McHale where the program was officially introduced to the public.
“This is a program we need in Logansport because this will be life changing,” said Michele Starkey, superintendent of the Logansport Community School Corporation.
PTech principal Christy Diehl said the program is made possible through partnerships between the school, a college and local industry support.
Industry supporters include Compal, Dilling Group, Logansport Savings Bank, Security Federal Savings Bank, Smll Parts, Steinberger Construction, the City of Logansport, Tyson, the United Way of Cass County, ARaymond, Engineering Aggregates Corporation, Grand Industrial, Myers Spring and Whallon Machinery.
Diehl said the associate degree will open doors for the students to enter the military, go to college with two years of college credits already earned or they will have the skills to immediately join the workforce.
“With an associate degree as an 18-year-old, that’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for these young scholars,” Diehl said.
The young scholars will start their adventure on June 5 as they take Introduction to Business as a summer dual credit course. The classes run until June 30.
Diehl said the young scholars will be interacting with a lot of local business partners throughout the school year and need to be familiar with business lingo and methods.
When business leaders meet with the young scholars, they will bring with them a business-related problem for the cohort to solve.
“It’s authentic learning,” said Diehl. “Instead of doing a project where it goes to Google drive, these young scholars will be meeting with some of the community members on almost a weekly, if not monthly, basis.”
Diehl said traditional school is not for every student so PTech will focus on project-based learning where students take lessons from their classes and create a meaningful product that has a real-world connection.
A $197,000 grant will give the scholars access to the newest technology.
They will also get to experience nine weeks of engineering, welding, construction and precision machining.
Johonna Bell, one of the initial young scholars to join the program, said it meant a lot to her to be a part of PTech. She said she thought it would be beneficial for her to be involved in a program where she can work with her hands instead of spending the day sitting at a desk.
Lalis Acala said the program was a huge deal for her.
“I’m very appreciative I get to do this,” she said.
