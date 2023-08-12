Saturday
7:22 p.m. – Arrest, 200 block of 10th Street, Logansport. Thomas Wallace, 52, of Logansport, was arrested for failure to register (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Tuesday
12:44 p.m. Arrest, 1100 block of Van Tower Drive, Logansport. Daniel Flores, 18, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery (level 6 felony), intimidation (level 6 felony) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor). CCSD.
8: 58 p.m. – Arrest, Galveston. Vashawn Rose, 23, of Kokomo, was arrested on three warrants which included conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug (level 2 felony) and two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug (level 2 felony). CCSD.
10:17 p.m. – Arrest, State Road 25 and County Road 300 North, Cass County. Ket Khine, 42, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, prior (level 6 felony) and operating while intoxicated, endangering (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
Wednesday
5:10 a.m. – Arrest, 500 West Linden, Logansport. Maria Cabrera, 49, of Logansport, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm (level 4 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
1:31 p.m. – Arrest, Howard County. Dreyton Cameron, 25, of Kokomo, was arrested on warrants for conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug (level 2 felony) and two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug (level 2 felony). CCSD.
Thursday
1:13 a.m. – Arrest, 100 block of South Chicago Street, Logansport. Danielle Sullivan, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), unlawful possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
4:57 a.m. – Arrest, Third Street and Royal Center Pike, Logansport. Amanda Fox, 33, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and driving while suspended, prior (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
9:53 a.m. – Arrest, 700 block of Race Street, Logansport. Charles Youngblood, 41, homeless, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
9:22 p.m. – Arrest, 700 block of Race Street, Logansport. Clyde Fountaine, 67, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Friday
12:00 a.m. – Arrest, Desiree Banta, 29, of Logansport, was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor). CCSD.
12:50 a.m. – Arrest, 700 block of Race Street, Logansport. Richelle Hardin, 37, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and visiting a common nuisance (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
