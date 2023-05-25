Student’s name: Cynthia Valdez
Parents’ names: Juan and Norma Valdez
Business name: Walmart
Position: Cashier
Career Goal: Registered Nurse
Century Career Center class: Work-Based Learning – Cooperative Education
Century Career Center instructor: Cynthi Frye
Supervisor’s name: Kayla Coram
Supervisors’ title: Front-end Team Lead
Student’s input
What are your job duties? “I manage transactions with customers and collect payments. I treat the customers with respect.”
How has this co-op position been helpful to you? “It has helped me balance out school and work.”
What have you learned? “I have learned how to deal with difficult situations calmly.”
How is this job preparing you for the future? “It has prepared me to be more responsible with my future.”
Has it affected your career decision? “No, it has not.”
What have you liked about this job? “I like having the strong relationships with my coworkers.”
Supervisor’s input
What duties does this student perform? “Cynthia runs the cash register and processes returns. She helps translate for customers. She also runs the candy freight.””
How is this job preparing this student for the future? “For Cynthia, it is learning the frustrations of customers who need translating. She does a wonderful job of it.”
What do you think of this program? “It is a good program for the students. They are not only supervised and evaluated by their managers at work, but also by their teacher from Century Career Center. This helps to keep them focused and motivated to do a good job. This is beneficial to the student to have the opportunity to leave school early every day to go to work, to make money, and to receive high school credits.”
Why were you willing to participate? “It is helpful to Walmart and to the high school students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.