Logansport speech team places fifth in Noblesville

The Logansport High School Speech Team placed fifth out of 20 teams at the Noblesville Meet on Jan. 21. Carissa Dawson was fourth in poetry, Brooklyn Harris finished second in Poetry, Halle VanCuren was fifth in Radio and second in Info, Moo Paw was fifth in Discussion, and Luna Tafolla was second in Programmed Interpretation and champion in Declamation. A week earlier, the team earned fifth place out of 20 schools at the Franklin Central Speech Meet. Brooklyn Harris was fourth in Poetry, Moo Paw was third in Discussion, Halle VanCuren placed sixth in Radio and champion in Informative, and Luna Tafolla was third in Declamation and champion of Programmed Oral Interpretation.