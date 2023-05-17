LHS teacher wins Diamond Award
Logansport High School English teacher and speech and debate coach Jessica Kranz was announced as the winner of the Diamon Coach Award by the National Speech & Debate Association.
This is the second time Kranz has won the Diamond Award. The award recognizes a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education.
“Our Diamond Award winners provide access to the life changing benefits of speech and debate for thousands of students,” said National Speech & Debate Executive Director J. Scott Wunn. “We are proud to recognize these educators for their service, and thank them for their hard work.”
All Diamond Award winners will be recognized at the National Speech & Debate Tournament in Phoenix, in June 2023. More than 10,000 students, coaches and parents from across the nation attend the National Tournament every year.
Ivy Tech holds graduation
Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo honored students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and leadership during its commencement ceremonies May 12.
Jared Boone of Wabash, who earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Advanced Automation and Robotics Technology (AART), was honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence.
The Dean’s Award honors students who are selected by the faculty chair for each program as the program’s outstanding graduate. Local recipients of the Dean’s Award for 2023 include: Gabriela Vega, of Logansport, in Biology; Vikie Sorrell, of Idaville, in Business Administration; April Savoie, of Logansport in Business Operations, Applications, and Technology; Adeela Hopkins, of Peru, in General Studies; Tishadequea Ogle, og Logansport, in Healthcare Specialist; Andrew Ramos, of Peru, in Information Technology Support; Emily Gellinger, of Logansport, in Liberal Arts; Gabriella Lengel-Hernandez, of Logansport, Honors College, in Psychology; Colten Pitner, of Bunker Hill, in Software Development; and Stephen Warren, of Twelve Mile, in Visual Communication.
Those recognized with Military Veterans Honors include David Boucher of Logansport, Trent Bridgman of Flora, Taylor Gatliff of Peru, Levi Gross of Russiaville, Emma Hintz of Peru, Rick Howe of Logansport, Robert Kieninger of Peru, Zachary Sasser of Walton, Vikie Sorrell of Idaville, and Lyndsey Stewart of Walton.
Students honored as graduates of the Ivy Tech Community College Student Leadership Academy include Stewart of Walton.
Three students – Marissa Hineman of Kokomo and Gabrielle Lengel-Hernandez and Fernanday Louis, both of Logansport – were recognized as the first Ivy Tech Kokomo graduates of the Ivy Tech Community College Honors College.
Tishadequea Ogle of Logansport was honored as a member of the All-Indiana Academic Team for academic performance, leadership, and service to the College and the community.
Students named to the National Society of Leadership and Success include Yelim Alvarado of Peru, Kaylee Binnion of Converse, Erika Creighton of Galveston, Daphne Dawson of Bunker Hill, Levi Gross of Russiaville, Rick Howe of Logansport, Cameron Johnson of Russiaville, Kate Kingery of Flora, Brittany Lappin of Russiaville, Fernanday Louis of Logansport, Kristin Maldonado of Bunker Hill, Sarah Miller of Russiaville, Robert Morecraft of Peru, Andrew Ramos of Peru and Lyndsey Stewart of Walton.
Circle of Ivy raises $16K
The Kokomo chapter of Ivy Tech Community College’s Circle of Ivy raised more than $16,000 to fund five projects meant to break down barriers to higher education.
The women’s philanthropic group raised money for the following projects:
- Cash for Completers, a program that helps high school students finish college credentials before graduation.
- The Hispanic/Latinx Education Coalition, a program that supports often-first-generation students of Hispanic descent.
- Castle Branch Record Portal, a project that helps cover mandatory professional registration costs for nursing and healthcare students.
- Fund-A-Friday, funding that supports enrichment activities for students in the accelerated ASAP program at Ivy Tech Kokomo and Logansport.
- New Beginnings, a program that covered the cost of providing forklift training to offer second-chance employment opportunities to women at the Gilead House.
Additional funding was provided to support the Giving Shelf, a program that offers food pantries and basic supplies to meet student needs on both the Kokomo and Logansport campuses.
To learn more about Circle of Ivy or to join for the 2023-24 school year, visit giving.ivytech.edu/circle-of-ivy/ or contact Kelly Kar
