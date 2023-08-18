Paving work is set to begin on two Cass County roads over the next few days, according to a press release from the Cass County Highway Department.
On Friday, paving will take place on CR 275W from 200S to 225S — the “cement plant road.” While access will be maintained for residents and emergency traffic, the road will be closed to through traffic during daytime hours while the paving is underway.
On Monday, paving is scheduled for 900S between US 35 and 700E. Again, access will be maintained for residents but will be restricted for through traffic during daytime hours while work is underway.
Work will continue over the next 1-2 weeks on Royal Center Pike between 200N and 400N. Drivers may encounter temporary closures and are advised to take another route if possible. Access will be maintained for residents and emergency traffic.
