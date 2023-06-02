One man was killed and another was left in stable condition following a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening in Miami County.
At approximately 6:37 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Business 31.
The preliminary crash investigation by Trooper Abby Russell revealed that Timothy Bacon, 55, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was driving a 2013 GMC Yukon traveling northbound on U.S. 31, approaching Business 31. Evidence indicated the Yukon continued northbound into the intersection of Business 31, striking a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix turning southbound from Business 31 onto U.S. 31.
The driver of the 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, Shamsiddin Rahman, 64, of Peru, was pronounced deceased at the crash scene by the Miami County Coroner's Office. Bacon was transported via ambulance to Dukes Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. At this time, neither the consumption of alcoholic beverages nor narcotics is suspected of contributing to this crash. Notification to the family has been made.
Trooper Russell was assisted by ISP Sergeant Adam Moor, ISP Sergeant Rick Brown, Trooper Dustin Powers, Trooper Kyle Miller, Trooper Jarod Sheetz, Trooper Chad Babbs, the Miami County Sheriff's Department, the Peru Fire Department, Dukes Hospital EMS, Miami County EMA, Miami County Coroner, and Converse Service Center Towing.
