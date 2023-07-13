Woodlawn Health announced that the Fulton County Medical Clinic will be moving into the main Rochester campus at 1432 E. 9th Street.
The clinic, currently located in downtown Rochester, will close on July 14 and remain closed until reopening in its new location on July 18.
“We are excited to finally be moving into our new building as we continue to care for our community,” said Brad Rogers, COO of Woodlawn Health.
For more information, call 574-223-4337.
