Pastor Randall Birk has been given the task of rebuilding the Salvation Army in Logansport. It’s a task he says is a calling.
The Logansport Salvation Army, 620 Wilkinson St., will be rebranded as a 360 degree Life Center, the first of its kind in Indiana.
A 360 Life Center looks to meet people where they are, Birk said, giving them what they need to live a full life through spirituality, good health, physical fitness and community.
“The 360 Life Center in Logan will not resemble any other 360 Life Center because it’s going to come down to what facility you have and what your needs are,” he said.
Some of the programs the Salvation Army currently offer include Coats for Kids, daily lunches, access to a food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a Sunday service.
Birk wants to expand what is possible at the Salvation Army. He sees sports programs, daily access to the chapel and community outreach.
Reminding the community that the Salvation Army is a faith-based program is key.
“Most people forget that we actually hold services,” he said. “That’s something we need to do: get the community to remember what the Salvation Army does.”
Birk said that the Salvation Army became a secret in the Logansport community and it can’t be that.
He hoped to remodel the old gym within for sports activities, Christian concerts, Mommy and Me classes and senior aerobics.
Birk is originally from Miami County and grew up in Roann, Ind. He worked at a nonprofit in Las Vegas for a decade. He is the first lay minister to be named a director of operations and ministration at a Salvation Army 360 Life Center.
Like many organizations, COVID-19 caused the Salvation Army to see their relationships in the community diminish. Volunteers were still there to help, but were unable to reach out to people and talk with them as they did before the pandemic.
He also wants to work alongside other community organizations, not against them. Birk plans to consider the hours of operation other organizations offer services so that those in need have options and not competition.
“We don’t want to duplicate,” he said. “With the food pantry, we are opened Tuesdays and Thursdays. We know that other people are open other days. And then we are opened in the afternoons 1 to 4 p.m. The rotation of meals, we have several places offering meals in the city. We offer a meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.”
Instead of financial donations, Birk said physical items are most helpful. Items can be immediately passed directly on to those who need them. A financial donation most be processed and deposited. Volunteers are also essential to the organization.
“We have an opportunity to really make a big impact,” he said. “My background in Las Vegas was again filling in gaps that other organizations didn’t do.”
Those in immediate need of help don’t have to wait for the rebranding to be completed. Birk said anyone who needs to can come directly to the Salvation Army or call at 574-722-1979 for assistance.
