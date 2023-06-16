The 54th annual Pioneer Days festival will take place Friday and Saturday in Royal Center.
The event begins Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Rea Park and will feature softball and little league baseball games, Dan’s Fish and Tenderloin Fry which also includes chips, applesauce and bottled water for $12 (carryout only) and a golf cart parade that begins at 8 p.m.
The golf cart parade route will begin on 35 before turning east on State Road 16 and ending in the park.
Saturday events begin at 8 a.m. with a town-wide rummage sale. Maps to the participating homes may be picked up at the Royal Center Post Office, the bank or the town clerk office.
Port-a-pit chicken and pork chops can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rogers Auction Garage and inside Rea Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A car show, food booths, craft and vendor booths, a cheer demonstration and softball and little league baseball games will go on during the day in Rea Park. The festival will end with fireworks at dusk.
Richard Cottrell, a member of the Royal Center Lions Club who helped plan the event, said funds raised during Pioneer Days go directly to the many programs the Lions Club run to help Royal Center residents.
Each school year the Lions Club provide three $1,000 scholarship to graduating Pioneer seniors. They also help Pioneer students who need eye glasses, families who suffer hardships such as a fire or tornado damage and they purchase flags and Christmas lights that they use to decorate Royal Center.
Those interested in participating in the golf cart parade, the garage sale or the car show may call (574) 643-3771 for more information. Noone will be turned away for the golf cart parade and car show if they arrive at the time of the events, Cottrell said.
The car show runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Cottrell said last year 130 cars participated. There is a $15 registration fee to participate.
Fireworks are expected to begin Saturday night at approximately 10 a.m.
“The two things we get the most comments on are the car show and the fireworks,” Cottrell said. “We have people three or four miles out of town who can sit on their porch and watch the fireworks.”
Cottrell said Pioneer Days give residents a chance to reunite with friends they may only see a couple of times a year.
“With the park being like it is you can go there and find a picnic table and socialize,” he said. “(Royal Center) likes the small-town effect of that.”
Pioneer Days is free to attend and is open to the public.
