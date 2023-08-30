An electrical explosion at the BW Fusion plant injured one employee on Wednesday.
Several deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Cass County Central Dispatch at 10:53 a.m. of a possible electrical explosion at the BW Fusion plant located at 3155 W. County Road 300 South, a press release from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Initial assessment of the scene found an employee was injured during an electrical fire and explosion.
Sgt. Nick Bowyer found in his preliminary investigation that an employee of Fissel Electric Service, INC., had been installing electrical equipment in a building under construction at the job site when an electrical fire and explosion occurred. The employee was outside the building when first responders arrived, and firefighters responding to the scene quickly extinguished the fire with fire extinguishers.
The employee, 45-year-old electrician Joshua Watts of Delphi, was flown to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis via medical helicopter with serious injuries. The press release said no other employees were injured during the incident.
Units from the Clymer’s Fire Department, Cass County Fire District #1, Cass County Emergency Management Agency and Cass County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.
