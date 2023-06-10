15 years
Logansport police officers George Franklin, Rick Bernhardt and Carl Swan teamed up to save the life of crash victim Michael Long who had suffered a heart attack.
Logansport school corporation will receive a lump sum of $48,000 from T-Mobile for a cell tower that will be built on Logansport High School property this summer.
Before a packed council chambers the Logansport plan commission voted to approve a portion of Walmart’s plan for property behind the mall.
Ray Nordstrom has opened a bait and tackle shop near the river in Adamsboro.
Logansport Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Shafer is retiring after 27 years of service.
Da’Tara won the 140th Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York.
The Lewis Cass Lady Kings won their second IHSAA Class 2A softball state championship in three years, defeating Bremen 2-1.
25 years
In what could be considered the worst blaze in Logansport’s history, fire devastated Cole Hardwood, Inc. this week. Intense heat forced the fire fighters to work in abbreviated shifts.
A tornado in Pulaski County leveled three homes in Beardstown.
State Rep. Rich McClain, R-Logansport has been appointed to a special education committee that includes twelve legislators.
While vacationing in Italy, Logansport residents Steve and Nancy Scagnoli stepped in at the last minute to drive a 1955 Alfa Romero in Italy’s Mille Miglia race.
Several state facilities, including Mississinewa Reservoir, will be offering free admission for fishing this weekend, courtesy of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The Saint Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire hit his 30th homerun of the season.
50 years
The chairman of the Watergate committee, Sen. Sam J. Ervin, D-N.C. has contended “it is much more important for the American people to find out the truth about the Watergate case than to send one or two people to jail.”
Civil Preparedness Coordinator Paul Easterday ordered a halt to all Civil Defense Police activities in an effort to force the Logansport Mayor and county commissioners to meet to discuss disaster preparedness plans.
The construction of a proposed steakhouse on George Street at Lafayette Drive must obtain rezoning approval.
Sambo’s restaurant is now open at 3800 E. Highway 24.
Musicland at the mall is offering a four pack of blank 8-track tapes for only $6.79.
This year’s winner of the Belmont Stakes is Secretariat.
Mike Dimmel’s three-run homer in the fifth inning helped Logansport High School to a 5-0 lead in the first game of the regional with Wabash. After easily defeating Wabash, 12-1, the Berries suffered a loss to Twin Lakes 11-2.
100 years
It was report that Logansport now has 16 postmen and they make 6,256 stops a day.
A cape, valued at $65, stolen from the Seybold store has been recovered.
Robert Hillis, son of Attorney and Mrs. R. C. Hillis, left the city for a month in Mexico with Indiana University students.
A large crowd turned out for the opening game at the south side ball park. The Logansport Division team of the Pennsylvania railroad lambasted the Chicago General Office team by the lopsided count of 20-0.
