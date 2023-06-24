WALTON – A day of fun and education was had by all Friday morning at the Walton & Tipton Township Public Library.
More than 100 children, parents, and grandparents showed up to take turns sitting in the driver’s seat of a Walton Community Volunteer Fire Department fire truck and walking through the Logansport Fire Department’s Smoke House.
Firefighters from both departments taught participants about fire safety and explained what it was like to be a firefighter.
Everyone then enjoyed a free lunch of hot dogs, chips, cookies, water, and sno-cones.
Fire Safety Day was a community-wide event hosted by the library as part of the Summer Reading Program. There are more than 150 children and 40 adults taking part in the program. Readers have through July 7 to add to their overall book count. On July 7, a pizza party and awards program will be held for those who took part in the program. The party will be held at 11 a.m. at the Walton Christian Church.
The library will be closed July 1 through July 4. For more information, please contact the library at 574-626-2234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.