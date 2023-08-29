Nearly 2,700 votes from residents of Cass County determined the winners of Beacon Credit Union’s 13th annual Project Spotlight program.
Beacon Credit Union will be donating $1,750 total to three charitable organizations in Cass County.
Civic Players of Logansport received $1,000 for first place, Lewis Cass Band Boosters were awarded $500 for second place and United Way of Cass County received $250 in a bonus draw.
The Project Spotlight program received 122 nominations and over 37,000 votes overall for charitable organizations this year in one month of voting. The voting process was held during July. The public was able to vote via social media, Beacon Credit Union’s website, or in one of its 19 full-service member centers.
A check presentation was held on August 24 at Beacon’s Logansport Member Center, 1405 W. Market St.
