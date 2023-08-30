State representatives Ethan Manning (R-Logansport) and Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo) are seeking interns to join them at the Statehouse during the 2024 legislative session, according to a press release.
House interns will be paid $900 bi-weekly as they work in downtown Indianapolis during session, which starts in January and concludes in mid-March, Manning said in the press release.
“Our program is a great opportunity to build professional skills, network with state leaders and get paid,” Manning said in the press release. “With many colleges kicking off a new school year, it’s never too early to secure a spring internship.”
According to VanNatter in the press release, House internships are open to college students and recent graduates of all majors. Paid spring semester intern positions are full-time, Monday through Friday, the release says.
The internships also include free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class and opportunities to earn academic credits through the student’s college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses, according to the release.
“As a small business owner, I know employers value and look for candidates with on-the-job experience,” VanNatter said in the press release. “This internship sets applicants apart from their peers and can lead to full-time jobs.”
Students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, which includes legislative operations, policy and communications and media relations, according to the press release. Applications are available online at indianahouserepublicans.com/internship and are due by Oct. 31.
The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is also offering similar paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative, page and policy offices during the 2024 session of the Indiana General Assembly.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2024.
For more information and to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern.
