15 years
Two Loganland trail projects are among the $19 million in trail grants awarded this week by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The FAA approved Logansport-Cass County Airport plans for a 5,000-foot runway extension.
The Logansport Park and Recreation Board tabled the vote concerning alcohol sales for Dykeman Golf Course and for special events at the Little Turtle Waterway.
Singer David Cook, who has ties to Kokomo, won the title of American Idol on the popular TV show with the same name.
The episode of HGTV’s “If Walls Could Talk” that was filmed at the renovated house of the historical red-light district, on E. Wabash Avenue, will air this week.
Logansport High School seniors Grant McCloskey and Mark Fultz led the attack on Plymouth’s baseball team in a 9-5 win.
25 years
Community leadership and community promotion-type awards were presented to Milt and Jean Cole and to the managers of Matthew-Warren by the Logansport Economic Development Foundation.
Logansport is reviewing an outdated 1972 city ordinance used by the city to identify and remove old cars from the streets.
Modine Manufacturing received a favorable recommendation for city tax breaks that will allow it to upgrade its Water Street plant.
Several residents and businessmen voiced objection to the city’s annexation of a portion of E. Main Street.
Shonn Parmeter is joining as his father, Wes Parmeter, retires from the Logansport Police Department.
The State Theater was filled with both adults and children anxious to see Hollywood’s latest production of “Godzilla”.
Eddie Cheever won the 82nd running of the Indianapolis 500. The Logansport HS Scarlet Marquis marching band was among performers before the event.
50 years
Logansport native Tom Huston testified before the U.S. Senate Committee. Huston, who left the White House in 1971, long before the Watergate affair, was to testify regarding secret White House documents.
The Cass County Council voted to pass a ½ of 1 percent income tax for its residents. The vote in favor of the tax was unanimous.
The Holiday Inn, US 24 E, was the only local business to apply for a Sunday liquor license.
LHS moved to its new building this week.
The city pool has opened for the season and will remain open until 9 p.m. The cost is 25 cents for 17 and under and 50 cents for adults.
Police are investigating break-ins at Truckers Paradise and the Keg-N-Stein tavern.
LHS Berries Coach Jim Turner was pleased with his team’s 21st victory in 23 outings. The baseball team defeated Plymouth 7-1.
A total of 32 of the 33 cars that raced in this year’s Indy 500 used springs manufactured here at Rockwell International.
100 years
It was announced that there will be two junior highs in Logansport next year; Lincoln and Riley.
J. E. Crain, Civil War veteran, will head up the committee for the Memorial Day activities.
Thieves came away from Elliot Wholesale Grocery with $600 in loot.
Two new trains to be known as No. 50 and No. 51 will pass through Logansport, running between Detroit and St. Louis.
