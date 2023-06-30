Two Logansport High School students and a recent graduate are closing in on the end of a two-week, five-country European choral and band tour.
Seniors Finley Gay and Kelsey Thomas, along with Gracie Kitchell, soon to be a freshman in the Jacobs School of Music at IU, are part of the Indiana Ambassadors of Music program led by Joe Scagnoli.
Gay and Kitchell are in the choir and Thomas is in the band.
Since checking in from London and Paris last week, the tour has moved through Crans Montana and Montreux, Switzerland. As of Thursday, June 29, the performers were in Rothenburg, Germany where the band performed at MarktPlatz and the choir at the Franziskanerkirche Rothenburg.
To end the tour, the group will tour the Dachau Concentration Camp and take a “The Sound of Music” tour. Gay, Kitchell and Thomas will be performing in the upcoming Junior Civic Theater production of “The Sound of Music” which runs July 28-30.
Their last performances will be in Salzburg, Austria on Sunday, July 2.
Accompanying them on their trip are Keva Gay, Finley’s mother, and Renee Thomas-Jensen, Kelsey’s mother. The group will leave from Munich on Monday, July 3, for their return trip home.
