The AMVETS CPL. Humberto Sanchez Post 82621 will host a free Cass County Veterans Stand Down event from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Logansport/Cass County Airport, 3735 S. Airport Rd., on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Stand Down events are held in communities throughout the country and typically provide homeless and at-risk veterans with options and help.
This year’s event will offer free haircuts from Hair By Dian, a free pork chop meal provided by Tyson and the AMVETS and coffee from Scooters.
Vendors include banks, insurance companies, job placement agencies, realtors, home healthcare services, the Department of Workforce Development, funeral homes, mental health services and various veterans organizations.
For more information contact Roger Spencer, commander of Post 82621, at 574-355-6011 or Tamara Derrick at 574-753-7700.
