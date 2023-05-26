Abby Ellis and Delaney Lowry have a friendship that would make a hit indie film in the hands of writer/ director Greta Gerwig.
The Caston High School seniors are best friends. And when they graduate Friday night they will do so as the top two students in the Caston class of 2023.
Ellis will graduate as valedictorian and Lowry as salutatorian.
If Ellis got to choose the actor who would play her in the film, she would choose Jennifer Aniston because of her experience as an actress and her emotional range. Lowry would choose Emily Osment because of her humor and sassiness.
If Ellis could choose Lowry’s actor, she would choose Courtney Cox because of her chemistry with Aniston. Lowry would choose Sandra Bullock to play Ellis because of her passion and eagerness to push people.
When the school year began, Lowry was third in their class. Ellis cheered and pushed her on to the second spot.
The students wrote letters to their future selves as sophomores. Ellis was aiming for number one even then.
Lowry just wanted to be next to her best friend.
“I wrote in my letter I was fourth in the class and I told myself ‘you are going to be number 2,’” she said. “I knew honestly I didn’t want to take her spot. ‘You’re gonna be number two, you are going to be right next to her. That’s your goal.’ I said in all caps ‘THIS IS A THREAT.’ So, I was like I need to be number two. Going into this year I was number three and I told Abby multiple times ‘I don’t think I’m gonna make it,’ but she pushed me.”
In their roles as valedictorian and salutatorian, Ellis and Lowry will give speeches during the graduation ceremony. They are both nervous. They have practiced parts of their speeches together, but each has special tributes to the other that they won’t reveal until Friday night.
And here is the great thing: this story has a happy ending. Ellis and Lowry will both attend Purdue University Fort Wayne in the fall. And, of course, they will be roommates.
In college, Ellis will study psychology and human services while Lowry studies elementary education. Ellis wants to become a marriage and family therapist. Lowry wants to be an elementary school teacher.
They’ve known each other since elementary school but they didn’t become BFFs until they both signed up to be managers for the boys basketball team their freshman year.
“Thank you, Mr. Davis,” said Lowry, referring to Caston boys basketball coach Carl Davis.
“I actually was just told that the staff, they never see us separated,” Ellis said.
“We’re always together,” they said in perfect unison.
“I don’t even know how to describe it,” said Ellis. “All throughout high school we’ve relied on each other, and we’ve pushed each other and motivated each other. Now it shows through where we are in our class. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her.”
Lowry said graduating at the top of the class together was very special.
“I’m glad I get to do it with her,” she said.
The supporting cast
To get to the top takes hard work and sacrifice, two things Ellis and Lowry both understood early on in their journey.
In addition to all of the school work, they were both active in multiple extracurricular activities.
Ellis was in Key Club, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), student advisory council, yearbook, a soccer and boys basketball manager and the National Honors Society.
“You were National Honors Society president,” Lowry said, not wanting her friend to skimp on her achievements.
Lowry was a four-year member on the volleyball team, was in Student Advisory Council, Key Club, yearbook and was the National Honors Society treasurer and president of the FCCLA.
Outside of school, she was also involved in Fulton County Youth Leadership Academy (FCYLA) and was first runner-up in the Distinguished Young Women competition last November. Ellis was a member of the Logansport Savings Bank Junior Board.
Both credited their teachers for helping them get to graduation.
“The teachers at Caston are so supportive,” Ellis said. “I always knew that when they were trying to help me, they weren’t doing it out of rudeness or were judging what I was doing but actually trying to help me succeed, so that just pushed me even farther.”
Among the teachers is Mr. B, or Mike Buczkowski, a math educator who hosts game nights and dinner nights with his family for the students.
“He gives us the validation that we are enough,” Lowry said. “That we are doing great things with our lives.”
There was also English teacher Melinda Shultz. The students recalled a Sunday evening near Christmas break when Shultz opened up her classroom to help students with their papers.
“We sat in her room and we all came in and we asked her questions,” Ellis said.
Lowry hadn’t even started on her paper and had spent the day at a family Christmas party. She wasn’t going to attend but decided at the last minute, after she was already in her pajamas, to go.
“This is a great opportunity to get something started, to get help,” she said. “So, in my pajamas, I pulled up to school with a candy cane and said ‘Help me. I’m here to learn.’”
Ellis said she often got stressed out but she could always count on social studies teacher Nick Stuber to put things into focus.
“He will sit down right across from me and he will be like ‘listen’ and I have to make eye contact as he’s giving me therapy sessions,” she said.
Are there any others?
“Mr. Davis,” they said in perfect unison.
“Not even in the classroom but on the basketball court,” Ellis said. “He’s so encouraging. He does things with his heart because he really cares about it. He’s like that in the classroom as well.”
Lowry added, “He doesn’t know, but we take in so much information that he tells the boys that doesn’t really apply to us, but he’s a voice that is very comforting and I know he means it for everybody, not just one person.”
When the Caston boys basketball team was losing games, Ellis and Lowry listened to Davis tell his team that they wouldn’t win without effort. The young women understood that same effort applied to the classroom as well and used the speech for motivation.
Davis came to Caston when Ellis and Lowry entered junior high.
“He’s kind of grown with us which is like very sentimental to me,” said Lowry. “It makes me sad having to leave him. I know that he is proud of us.”
Davis added: “We are lucky to call them Comets. We were spoiled the past four years to have Abby and Delaney as our managers. They were constantly seeking ways to help others, even when it meant learning something new or figuring something out on their own.”
Davis recalled the pair talking to players like a coach would and said they became an extension of the coaching staff.
“They were as invested and committed as anyone,” he said. “They have incredibly bright futures in anything they choose to pursue. We are extremely proud of them and grateful for all we learned from them these past four years.”
Caston is a special place, Ellis said.
“If you go here and get close with the staff, you are in a good group of people that you can rely on, it’s going to be a good time,” she said. “The staff is going to trust you. They are going to be kind to you. They are going to help you with so many things, provide you so many opportunities that you didn’t even know you could have in high school. It’s been so much fun.”Separation anxietyEvery movie needs drama. In “Frances Ha,” one of the finest films about female friendship that was co-written by Gerwig and in which she starred in, the drama comes when Ha splits with her best friend and suddenly has to rely on herself and grow up.
This story is not without drama. There was a split between Ellis and Lowry, but it was a separation of a very different kind.
Imagine the friends suddenly divided by a global pandemic that closes their school early and confines them in their individual homes.
“All I wanted to do was see Abby,” said Lowry. “I wanted to hang out with my friends. I wanted to be back to normal and I couldn’t.
Both said they were social people so COVID was difficult for them. But Ellis said when she is removed from a school setting she can become shy. So readjusting to school when things reopened was a challenge for her.
“When it was time to get back into the groove, I was like this is really weird now because I have been gone from these people for so long and I was the only child at my house because all of my siblings have already graduated and moved,” she said. “So, it was just me, alone in my Zoom classes and that was really sad. It was one of those things you had to overcome.”
Like true scholars, they are upset they missed out on some lessons during the pandemic. Lowry was in a biology class her freshman year when the world shut down. She had the same teacher for anatomy during her senior year and was disappointed when she heard what the new group of freshmen were learning that she didn’t get to study.
Now they get to face the next round of challenges together. Those challenges include navigating Fort Wayne, finding their way around campus, finding their classrooms.
College doesn’t start until mid-August. They haven’t even graduated yet. But Ellis is already worrying. Surely there is time for one more therapy session with Mr. Stuber.
“I know once I get into it, I’ll be like ‘why was I ever scared about this?’” she said. “But I feel like that is how it is any first day everywhere, even (when I was) coming back to Caston (after summer breaks) I’m like ‘well, got to find a friend to sit next to.’”
Lowry added: “My brain tells me that after you graduate high school you are done with school. I know I’m not. It won’t actually settle in until probably July when I realize that ‘hey, next month I have to go back to school, a different school with new people.’”
She looked at Ellis.
“But, I mean, I’m glad I get to go with you.”
