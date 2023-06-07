Valerie Hinkle, a Pioneer Junior-Senior High School student who just finished her sophomore year, will be heading to the Lutheran Summer Music Camp at Valparaiso University thanks to a Gates Discovery Award from the Cass County Community Foundation.
The Gates Discovery Award allows local students to attend intensive summer programs related to the arts, education and leadership. The Lutheran Summer Music Camp begins in late June and runs four weeks.
“I’m really looking forward to strengthening my voice, learning different ways to sing,” Hinkle said. “I really love music. I know when my brother went to this, he became a really strong singer and he really enjoyed himself.”
Mason Hinkle, her brother, is a now a student at Purdue University and a member of the university glee club.
Hinkle has been active in music since she was a young girl. Her mother, Candice Hinkle, recalled her children performing with toy instruments at a young age.
It was only natural that both children became members of the Logansport Children’s Choir.
Hinkle was the youngest child to tour New York City with the children’s choir in 2017. She was a fifth grader and two years younger than the next choir member.
She said she was sad to see Tim and Susan Cahalan, the Logansport couple who created the children’s choir, retire.
“(Tim and Susan) became like a family to me,” she said. “Seeing them every Wednesday for years, I’ve grown really close with them. I see them like parents, really. They really helped me learn how to sing. They were the first choir I sang in. They are the main ones who have opened up a whole lot of doors for me.”
Hinkle is very active in choir at Pioneer. This past school year, she was part of three gold-winning choir groups at the school: jazz solo and ensemble, small group ensemble and high school choir ensemble.
It was her music teacher, Adrienne Pursley, who alerted Hinkle to the Gates Discovery Award.
The award is named after former Royal Center residents Richard and Rose Gates.
Richard Gates helped develop the Boeing 747, Navy radar, Trident missile systems, the F-15 fighter program and the NASA space shuttles. The Richard and Rose Gates Educational Endowment was created after they both died within months of each other.
Hinkle is the third student to earn a Gates Discovery Award this year. Previously, Caston’s Haley Rose Logan was awarded the scholarship to attend the National Student Leadership Conference for Medicine and Healthcare at Northwestern University. Lewis Cass student Alaina Sanchez earned the scholarship to attend summer classes at the Joffrey School of Ballet in Dallas.
Hinkle said earning the award was a big deal for her.
“The fact she was able to get this scholarship was a huge thing for our family,” her mother said. “We feel honored that they would choose her to receive such a scholarship.”
For more information, please contact Deanna Crispen, president and CEO of the Cass County Community Foundation Inc. at 574-722-2200.
