This month saw a new activities director step up at the Cass County Council on Aging: Martha Brown, a Logansport resident since 1984.
As activities director, she said she is responsible for socializing with the seniors and putting the newsletter together. Brown became involved with the council because of her husband, who works as a driver for Cass Area Transit.
“Since he’d been working here, I’d been down here several times and just kind of met some of the people and so that’s why I decided to try it,” Brown said.
Previously, Brown worked as a licensed cosmetologist for 39 years, according to an introduction letter for the newsletter. She worked at locations such as the Townhouse Salon and J.C. Penney Salon. At the latter, she served as the salon’s manager for eight years. Brown retired in 2012 and began working at locations such as the Regis Salon and the Hairitage House, before retiring again in 2021 after COVID-19.
“I stayed home until September, then with the encouragement of my husband, Jim, … I decided it was time to work again, that is when I became a driver for Cass Area Transit. Then, in April 2023 I moved to the Front Desk and dispatch, which brings me to this July, when I accept this job,” Brown said in her introduction letter. “I am looking forward to making many wonderful friendships and memories.”
According to the Cass County Council on Aging Executive Director Becki Harris, the council is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and consists of two separate programs: Cass Area Transit and the Downtown Senior Center. Cass Area Transit provides transportation via buses and Harris said it has around 30 vehicles, two of which are city buses, one is a backup vehicle and the rest are Cass Area Transit buses. As of February, the organization has been offering same-day rides, where someone can call and request to be taken somewhere later in the day.
“We do an awful lot of transporting of people to medical appointments and in many cases, that is paid through Medicaid. So, that’s kind of a whole separate scheduling type of thing,” Harris said. “As far as our regular transit, we’re within Cass County, but the medical appointments, we take people to Indy, to Fort Wayne … they’re … typically the only passenger on the bus, and again, it’s paid through their insurance.”
The other aspect of the council is the Downtown Senior Center. There, various activities are available for seniors, such as card games, exercise equipment, toning beds and meals. Brown said events are also held, such as Bingo on Mondays and chair aerobics. During Bingo, participants have a chance to win items like four-packs of toilet paper or other household and food items, according to Harris. Another activity is Supper Club, where, once a month, seniors take a trip on a bus to a location typically out of town.
“They sign up in advance and basically it’s a field trip on the bus,” Harris said. “Just last week, they went to Cracker Barrel in Kokomo.”
Brown said she is searching for other activities to implement, but she said she wants to start an activity where people color in coloring books while socializing, similar to an event at her church. Harris said Brown also wants to ask the seniors for suggestions for activities.
“That means a lot to them and it would mean a lot to me just to know what they want to do,” Brown said.
The center also participates in Live United Day, an annual event from United Way of Cass County, Harris said. She said the center does what it calls “Stuff the Bus,” where the center will contact a local food pantry and find out what food items it is particularly wanting donations of. They then fill a bus with items to donate, Harris said.
In addition to that event, the center also started a second project last year where it hosts a collection drive for pet items. Those items then go to the local Humane Society Pets R Us, Harris said. She said they will do the collection drive again this year, too.
“So, we’re glad that we are a recipient organization from United Way and that’s part of our motivation, but we want to also just kind of give back to the community in general,” Harris said. “That’s one thing I love about this town, the nonprofits all tend to look out for each other.”
People 60 and over are the focus of the center, but people 18 or older can participate in activities and events, Harris said. All activities, excluding the bus trips, are free, but people can make a $1 donation during Bingo. Lunches also have a cost of $2.50 for seniors or $4.50 for non-seniors, which Harris said is a donation that is forwarded to Area Five.
“We’re not a division of Area Five, we are our own independent 501c3, but we serve as a senior nutrition site for Area Five,” Harris said. “So, they prepare the lunches, they deliver the lunches, we serve the lunches here to the seniors.”
Harris said they benefit the community by providing thousands of rides a year through the Cass Area Transit. She said people often use the transportation to go back and forth from work. Or, if they do not have a driver’s license or cannot afford insurance or a car, the transit benefits them. In addition, the Senior Center gives seniors a chance to socialize.
“An awful lot of the seniors live alone. Not all of them, but a lot of them live alone. And there have been actual studies that show the increase in things like depression and isolation when people live alone and don’t get out and socialize and it can actually affect their physical health as well,” Harris said. “So, we have folks that are in fairly good shape physically, but they’ll come in and have lunch and then play cards, play board games, just sit and, you know, shoot the breeze.”
Brown said she is excited about her new position and is glad to be doing it. She said it is nice to get to know people better than when she came in as a driver. Brown said she also feels like seniors can relate to her due to their relation in age.
“But it’s just really good to get to know them and get ideas from them also,” Brown said. “And just the social part of it, I think, is the most wonderful part, like Becki said, you know, for them to be able to talk to people and get to be around people.”
