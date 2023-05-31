Two Logansport High School graduates — Bryce Howard and Kennedy Hughes — have been awarded $1,000 scholarships to continue their education from the Indiana Municipal Electric Association (IMEA).
As a member of the IMEA, all Logansport Utilities staff member’s families, from any department, with a dependent heading to an accredited institution (college, university, junior college, trade/technical school or business school) may apply for the $1,000 scholarship. Up to six scholarships are awarded statewide each year, and this year two recipients were chosen from Logansport.
Howard, son of Logansport Utilities’ customer service supervisor Krystal Howard, will be attending the University of Indianapolis and studying political science to enter pre-law.
Hughes, daughter of Kenneth Hughes, a staff member of the meter reading department, will be attending Indiana University Kokomo to work towards becoming an occupational therapist.
The IMEA is a non-profit organization formed over 81 years ago with municipal utilities across Indiana. Logansport Utilities has been a member of the IMEA since 1950.
