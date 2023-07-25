Ivy Tech Community College received strong affirmation of its work from the Higher Learning Commission, an entity that reviews the colleges and ensures institution quality. The HLC evaluation determined the College met all criteria, which include alignment to mission, commitment to the public good, ethical and responsible conduct, academic rigor, and alignment of faculty and staff needed for effective, high-quality programs and student services.
According to the report, “ITCC competently demonstrates a practice of integrity and ethical responsibility as a commitment to its mission through the guidance of the BOT, qualified faculty, and a practice of transparency to its community and students.”
The accreditation process is required by the United States Department of Education for postsecondary institutions to participate in federal financial aid programs. Accrediting agencies like HLC are private educational associations that develop evaluation criteria and conduct peer evaluations to assess whether schools meet the criteria. Schools must use an accrediting agency that is approved by USDOE, meaning that USDOE determines the accreditor to be a reliable authority on the quality of education or training provided by institutions of higher education.
The College is in the fourth year of its 10-year accreditation cycle. The next comprehensive evaluation will occur in late 2028 or early 2029.
