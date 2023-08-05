Sunday, July 24
12:14 a.m. – Arrest, East End River Bluff Trail, Logansport. Alex Martin Felipe, 26, of Lafayette, was arrested for battery on a public safety officer (level 6 felony) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor). CCSO.
Monday, July 25
2:55 a.m. – Arrest, US 35 and Howard County Line, Logansport. Trinton Stitts, 33, of Kokomo, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, prior refusal (level 6 felony). CCSO.
11:29 p.m. – Arrest, 17th and Wright Street, Logansport. Wilbur Bingaman, 73, of Logansport, was arrested for resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), operating while intoxicated, refusal (class C misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated, endangering (class A misdemeanor). CCSO.
Thursday, July 27
8:33 p.m. – Arrest, 3200 block of Mapleridge Court, Logansport. Marcus Hall, 26, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSO.
Friday, July 28
2:07 a.m. – Arrest, 1000 E and County Line, Cass County. Terri Hughes, 33, of Kokomo, was arrested for possession of a syringe (level 5 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony), trafficking into a penal facility (level 5 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSO.
2:30 a.m.—Arrest, 500 block of Burlington Ave., Logansport. Graydon Kamp, 40, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery (level 6 felony). CCSO.
Saturday, July 29
9:37 p.m.—Arrest, Mark Harney, 58, of Elwood, was arrested for operating while intoxicated with a minor (level 6 felony) and neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony). CCSO.
10:34 p.m. – Arrest, Main Street and Broadway, Logansport. Donald Berry, 72, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, refusal—prior (level 6 felony), operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury (level 4 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSO.
Monday, July 31
4:00 a.m. – Arrest, 400 block of West Market, Logansport. Justin Joyal, 37, of Warren, was arrested for possession of a narcotic (level 6 felony). CCSO.
7:23 p.m. – Arrest, 18th Street and High Street, Logansport. Richard Baker, 28, of Fishers, was arrested for possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony) and a Hamilton County warrant. CCSO.
Tuesday, August 1
10:19 a.m. – Arrest, 17th and Erie Avenue, Logansport. Cory Freet, 28, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony). CCSO.
10:33 a.m. – Arrest, 17th and Erie Avenue, Logansport. Makenzie Hickman, 30, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony). CCSO.
11:04 a.m. – Arrest, 17th and Erie Avenue, Logansport. Clarence Fischer, 59, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony). CCSO.
12:55 p.m. – Arrest, 3300 block of East Market Street, Logansport. Lance Berry, 44, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor). CCSO.
1:55 p.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Ti Parkevich, 41, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony). CCSO.
Thursday
10:29 p.m. – Warrant, S. Webster Street, Kokomo. Jesse Nyikka Christina Rose, 21, Logansport, charged with warrant for conspiracy to commit dealing a narcotic drug and two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug. CCSO.
Friday
2:32 a.m. – Arrest, Wilkinson Street, Logansport. Sonya Jean Regan, 45, Logansport, charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. CCSO.
