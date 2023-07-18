Reneelea Bell sat forlornly with her sheep in its stall Friday evening, knowing the time to part was nearing.
“He’s my best friend and he’s leaving me,” she said.
It was a matter of fact for most 4-H participants as the auctioneer began rattling off bid prices in the exhibition hall. Bell, in her fourth year of 4-H, wasn’t ready to part with her sheep. The tenure members, those who had dedicated a decade to 4-H, had come to understand the auction was the end goal of their work.
“I used to cry every year,” said Jenna Roeske, a tenure member experiencing her final hours of 4-H. “I think I just grew up and understood that it’s the circle of life. I also grew up and grew to appreciate the money I got for them so I didn’t care for the sheep as much.”
“A lot of time parents make (kids) pay for the animal,” said 4-H president Steve Russell. “And then they take the proceeds for that animal, they save it for the next year. They earned it.”
Russell said approximately 190 animals were auctioned off Friday night.
“This is our first time on a Friday night in a long time,” he said. “They used to always take place on a Friday night so we are hoping to have a great crowd and make some money for the 4-Hers.”
Claire Crum, the 4-H and Youth Development Extension Educator, said the auction was the peak of all the hard work 4-H members have done.
“They have raised these animals. They have successfully shown them,” she said. “Now it’s their opportunity to sell them and really showcase the hard work. They will also be getting some money from this. It’s a great business opportunity. What you put into your animal you can get just as much out of it.”
Crum was a tenure member of 4-H and sold her lambs in the auction during that time.
“I cried almost every single year but that is also a learning opportunity,” she said. “You just have to understand that this is part of it, this is what raising livestock is and it hurts a little bit when you love your animals as much as I did.”
Keenan Appleton, a tenure member in his last 4-H, auctioned off his sheep. He said it was never difficult for him to part with his livestock.
“Their just sheep to me,” he said.
He called his first auction a strange new experience and said his favorite part was listening to the auctioneer.
He said Friday night was different.
“It’s the last year of 4-H and I’ve made a whole heck of a lot of memories,” he said. “It’s going to be weird not being here next year.”
Isaac Nicoll, also a tenure member, was auctioning his pig. He said he knew what would happen when he went into his first auction and was prepared for it.
He said he had mixed feelings heading into his final auction.
“I like it at the fair,” he said. “I’m also ready for it to be over.”
Kinzie Mollenkopf took time to care for her steer before the auction began. She said her first auction was emotional. Her steer had finished fourth overall, but in the end, she saw the value of her hard work paying off.
She called Friday’s auction bittersweet.
“Just knowing I’ve done a good 10 years of 4-H and getting to end it with this steer that was third overall this year,” she said. “It’s ending on a good spot.”
Roeske, a Miss Cass County contestant, also called her final day in 4-H bittersweet.
“I’m glad to be done with all the work but it’s sad to know I’m done showing and this will be my last auction,” she said.
As the tenure members headed into their last event, Crum was completing her first summer as the 4-H and Youth Development Extension Educator, a position formerly held by the retired Lynn Korniak.
“I’m so grateful to everyone who stepped up to help,” she said. “All the volunteers who are so active, the board of directors, everybody working in the extension office, all the 4-H leaders and those who have been patient and understanding with me as I learned everything that has gone into this role.”
With 40 4-H tenure members graduating from the program, Crum is ready to welcome new faces.
Those interested in getting involved in 4-H can contact the Cass County extension office by calling 574-753-7750. They can also visit extension.purdue.edu/4-H/index.html for more information.
“I would really suggest though contacting a 4-Her,” Crum said. “We have a huge 4-H program in Cass County, lots of active 4-Hers, lots of active leaders who are going to be able to tell you a little bit about it and answer any questions that you might have. Hopefully that will encourage you to join and see all the benefits possible through 4-H.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.