There was only one word to describe the Little Cowgirl and Cowboy pageant: adorable.
Coco Scott and JC Corn were named the 2023 Little Cowgirl and Cowboy Wednesday evening at the Cass County Fair, taking the reins from their predecessors, Lennox Preston and Lane Holcomb.
Eighteen Cass County children signed up for the competition and walked across the stage while taking questions from emcee Kierra Mersch.
Miss Cass County Finley Hettinger and her court were on hand for the proceedings, but Wednesday evening they were more child wranglers than royalty, keeping the kids onstage and calm.
Mersh asked each contestant a series of simple questions ranging from what they enjoyed doing, if they had pets and what was their favorite candy.
“What do you like to do?” Mersch asked Avery Mackey, 6.
“Play outside with my cousins,” she replied.
“What do you do with your cousins?” Mersch prodded.
“Play outside,” Mackey responded.
When one contestant had to make a bathroom run, delaying the announcement of the winners, Hettinger stepped in to save the day with a joke.
“Why did the chicken cross the road?” she asked.
“Because,” she answered with the cadence of a clucking chicken.
You had to be there.
Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder took time away from celebrating his birthday to help judge the contest.
When the judges returned with their decision, the children surprised Sheriff Schroder by singing “Happy Birthday.”
Tresa Breedlove, chair of the contest, said the competition was fun for the kids involved.
“They get dressed up,” she said. “They get to be a cowboy or a cowgirl for a night and they get to show off. It’s good for them to get up and talk in front of people.”
Corn was understandably overwhelmed after winning Little Cowboy but said he had fun.
“I’m super proud of him standing in front of all those people,” said his mother, Kourtney Mayhill. “He worked really hard preparing and getting himself ready. He was super excited to do it.”
Duane Scott, Coco’s father, said she loved being a part of the competition.
Scott’s cousin, Quinn Scott, was named Little Miss Cass County Saturday night.
“She practiced at home with questions,” her father said. “Her cousin is royalty so she was practicing with her.”
Corn and Scott will get to spend the remaining fair week with the Cass County royalty.
Breedlove said the Little Cowgirl and Cowboy competition are always looking for sponsors. Those interested may also donate items for contestant gift bags.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.