A steady crowd of veterans and other stakeholders took advantage of the second annual Veterans Stand Up fair on Wednesday at the Logansport/Cass County Airport.
Hosted by AMVETS Post 82621, various resource booths were set up throughout the hangar for veterans to interact and look. Roger Spencer, commander of the AMVETS Post 82621, described it as a being like a resource fair.
“So, as you can look around the room… there’s a staffing company here for jobs. We have Home Depot here, we have home health cares, we have mortgage companies, we even have [Scooters] Coffee here giving out free coffee today,” Spencer said. “We have real estate companies; we have the VA that’s… all on the back wall back here. So, every VA in the state’s represented, so any needs that a veteran has is available to them today at this…”
In addition to the booths, free lunch and free haircuts were also available for veterans. Some booths, such as the Security Federal booth, had prizes for people to win at. Spencer said all resources offered at the event were free to veterans. He said events like this are usually called a Stand Down, but he said those are for homeless veterans.
“… we did a Stand Down last year and so a lot of the veterans think ‘well, it’s a Stand Down, I’m not going to go to this.’ So, we call it a Stand Up [be]cause we want to help out every veteran instead of just certain veterans,” Spencer said.
Cass County Veterans Service Officer Tamara Derrick also attended the Stand Up and offered information about how to file a disability claim and information on the new PACT Act. She said she also helped them with applying for healthcare and getting military records so that they may file a claim. Derrick said the Stand Up was AMVETS’s idea.
“I always went to Howard County, every year I’ve went to the Howard County Stand Down and I joined AMVETS and I came back and I was like, ‘listen, they have a Stand Down down there and they’re providing assistance.’ I said, ‘let’s have one.’ And then Roger, he was already on board with it,” Derrick said. “He was like, ‘I’ve had the same idea.’ And so, we just decided that we needed to do a resource fair every year for veterans to let them know that there’s resources out there for them, and people support them.”
Curtis and Clara Beeler, who both served in the Air Force, attended the Stand Up and ate lunch while there. Curtis Beeler said it was a neat event and they had never been to a Stand Up before. He said there were a lot of vendors available.
“… we gathered a lot of information so that we’ll have stuff to look through,” Clara Beeler said.
Jim Newport, who also served in the Air Force, attended the Stand Up as well. He said the event was great and the vendors offered were things that veterans can use.
“It’s the first time I’ve heard of it, but it’s something the veterans need,” Newport said.
Derrick said she was very happy to see everyone who showed, including the organizations and businesses. She said the event is important for veterans to know that there are people out there that support them and where to turn to if they need assistance.
“And to the community, it’s important to have an event like this to make others aware in the community that they need to support our veterans,” Derrick said. “The veterans deserve it, and that’s important just to get everybody involved.”
Spencer said the event went well. He said it started a little slow, but he said it is only their second year and hopefully it will grow bigger.
“… it brings awareness to the veterans that they might not know what’s available to them. You know, there might be veterans that don’t know how to get a mortgage for their home, you know, if they’re young and they’re coming, just getting out or whatever, or to set up their bank accounts the way it should be,” Spencer said. “Or, we even have funeral homes here, you know, for pre-planning and I mean, there’s home healthcare… we see veterans walking around with a cane, you know, we have Woodbridge here, that’s… a nursing home… but they have like a rehabilitation area in there, so if they need rehab, they can go there for rehab… There’s just tons of free stuff here, you know, free information.”
To contact Derrick at the Cass County Veterans Service Office, call 574-753-7700.
