The Logansport Art Association (LAA) headquarters was bustling with the sound of little artists sharing their work with family and friends Friday afternoon.
It was the final day of the annual weeklong Mimi Leslie Art Camp.
The camp is named after a late artist who lived in Logansport. The camp is sponsored by Grand Industrial, LLC.
“We’ve been doing everything from abstract to realism,” said LAA president Jane Williams. “Today is our art show and the moms and dads and grandmas and everybody else have come to see what we have been creating all week.”
The children worked on projects such as making a hanging planter using old plastic milk jugs, decorating their artist smocks, drawing and creating with clay.
They also got a little bit of art history, learning about Jackson Pollock and his famous drip-painting technique. As an exercise, they covered frisbees in paint and threw them across the parking lot, letting the paint fall onto a canvas.
“This is my favorite week all year,” Williams said.
Camryn Lowry, a student entering Pioneer Junior High School, said her favorite activity was working with clay. She said the best thing about art was that you can do anything you want with it.
“(People) should try (the camp),” she said. “It’s really fun and you learn a lot.”
Williams said many of the children who attended the camp wait anxiously for it to begin each summer.
“They play their sports and all that but for some of them, this is what they look forward to all year,” she said. “We get out different materials that they won’t have the chance to use at home. We have different types of paints. We have the clay. We’re throwing paint in the parking lot. We do things mom doesn’t want you to do in the living room at home.”
Williams called the LAA the best kept secret in Logansport.
“We do everything you can imagine,” she said. “We have amateur shows, professional shows, photography shows, exhibitions. We rent our facility.”
A nonprofit, the LAA is funded through donations and grants.
Williams said they could also use volunteers.
“I’m always looking for docents,” she said. “Docents are just asked to maybe bring a book, come sit for maybe two to four hours a month. They answer phones. When people come in to look at shows they can answer questions. We’re also looking for teachers, any kind of expert in the art field.”
The next LAA event will be a legacy show featuring the work of James Templin. The show begins on Aug. 1 and runs through Aug 17.
For more information about the LAA visit loganart.org. The LAA is located at 424 Front St.
