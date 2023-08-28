One man was injured with non-life threatening injuries Monday morning following a train derailment at the Waelz Sustainable Products plant, according to a press release by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Cass County Central Dispatch received a call of a possible derailment at the plant — located at 3440 W. County Road 300 S. — at approximately 6:45 a.m. Several deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, as well as units from the Clymer’s Fire Department, Cass County Emergency Management Agency and Cass County Emergency Medical Services.
Initial scene assessment found an intra-facility locomotive and four cars had derailed with the engine and one car overturning.
Preliminary investigation by Deputy David Wells found an employee of WSP had been operating the locomotive to move four rail cars within the production facility when the yard locomotive and first hopper car overturned and left the tracks. The other three cars did not overturn. The cargo cars were not loaded and no chemicals were released.
The engine operator, Shane Baber, 51, of Logansport, was flown to Parkview Hospital via medical helicopter. He was released at 10 a.m. with no serious injuries.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will not comment further on the incident.
