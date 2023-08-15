Students at Caston Elementary worked off the last of their summer energy in the Before School Room Monday morning by playing cards, battling it out in hard fought air hockey matches and decorating the chalkboard with colorful creations.
The Caston School Corporation was the last of the area districts to start the 2023-24 school year, and the students using the Before School Room were some of the earlier arrivals of the day.
Renley Mollenkopf, a fifth cards fanned out in her hands, said she was excited to be back.
“(I’m most looking forward to meeting) new people in my class,” she said.
Mollenkopf spent some of her summer playing softball, inspired her big sister, Kinzie Mollenkopf, who led Caston High School to the state softball championship game this past spring.
Carson Banks, a fourth grader, and Titus Yarber, a fifth grader, were less than enthused about the start of school. While their peers scurried happily around them, the two boys sat quietly in the middle of the room, perhaps imagining themselves back on the baseball diamond rather than heading to class.
Outside the Before School Room, teachers were adding the final touches to their classrooms.
Teresa Button, a fourth and fifth grade science teacher said she was always excited about the first day of school.
While she never sleeps the night before, she said she wasn’t particular nervous to get started. The school year marks her 27th year of teaching at Caston. She was also a student.
She said the first day of class is often spent going over procedures and getting to know the students.
“It’s kind of talk about the summer, getting them all back together and talking about teamwork and how to work together as groups,” she said.
Narciso Sanchez was wiping down his dry-erase boards before his class filled up with students. The fourth grade reading and language arts teacher said his favorite thing about the first day of school was seeing the students’ faces again.
“They are excited to come back to school,” he said. “Well, some of them are excited to come back to school, see their friends, get back into the routine of things. They grow up quite a bit over the summer.”
While his daughter played cards in the Before School Room, physical education teacher Blake Mollenkopf shared in the excitement of starting the school year.
“It’s new year,” he said. “The kids will be excited to come back. New clothes. New shoes. A lot of fun to be had and a lot of learning to do. It’s going to be fun.”
Mollenkopf said he loved what he does and he was excited to see how the students had grown and changed over the summer.
His biggest challenge at the beginning of a new school year: learning every single student’s name as they all participate in his gym classes.
Mary Jo Rogers, a second-grade teacher, said she liked to get her students into a routine as quickly as possible as routines helps calm them down.
“I have taught for 17 years and yet I am still nervous every day,” she said. “But you know, that’s good because I can share that with the kids. Teachers are nervous, too. But once we get going it all settles in and goes well.”
Rogers said she tells her students about herself and her family and invites them to share something about themselves.
Looking for commonalities between everyone in the classroom is key to helping the youngsters feel comfortable, she said. But they also discuss their differences so each student sees their uniqueness.
Rogers said a challenge for some families is acquiring all the needed school supplies so she also spends time during the first day of school making sure her class has everything they need for a successful year.
Across the Hall, Tyler Murphy was getting ready to start his second year of teaching. A brand-new father, he said it was hard to leave his wife and newborn baby Monday morning but he wanted to see his students on the first day of school.
He said a big part of his first day of school routine is learning which students are talkers and those who are not.
He said one of his strategies for helping the shy students is creating opportunities for them to talk one-on-one with their classroom neighbors.
“Turning to the person next to you, talking quietly enough so they are the only one who is going to hear you,” he said. “If I notice someone is really struggling then I try to talk to them because It might be a little easier to have someone who knows how to ask the questions.”
Principal Jennifer Lukens stood in the main entrance hallway, greeting each student as they entered the building. Like everyone else, she was a mix of excitement and nerves.
“It’s just great to see the kids come back and see their smiling faces,” she said. “You want everything to go smooth. All of our teachers and all of our staff have the kids’ best interests at heart and want to see them grow both academically and emotionally as a whole person.”
