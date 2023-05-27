Max Snider was recognized by the Dentzel Carousel board Saturday afternoon in a small ceremony in Riverside Park.
The carousel board officially renamed their train the Max Snider Express in honor of the man who took care of it for nearly 30 years.
Board president Dan Williams said Snider would come rain or shine to make needed repairs.
“Max Snider, for over 30 years, everything on (the train) he’s fixed once or twice or 10 times,” Williams said. “And when it would break down halfway through, he was here.”
Williams said Snider never took payment for his work, always saying instead that “it’s for the kids.”
Snider had a passion for working on farm equipment and dedicated nearly 40 years of his life in the community to selling and repairing tractors and combines. He was always eager to learn more, traveling around the country to study.
Snider also served as a reservist in the United States Army for eight years.
He passed away on Sept. 18, 2022.
His wife, Gloria, daughters Carrie Weaver and Holly Knight, stepdaughter Danelle White and multiple other family members were on hand for the ceremony. Mayor Chris Martin was also present.
“He would always come as quick as he could get over here (to repair the train),” his wife said.
She remembered the day that the Snider found out about the dedication. She said he cried and was overjoyed, so much so that he called friends and family to tell them his name would go on the train.
“I was so happy they (told him) when they did,” she said. “He was still here. And it means a lot to the family, too.”
White was there with her stepfather when he received the call about the train.
“He had a lot of happy last moments in his life,” she said. “And that was one of the happiest.”
Family members recalled Snider as being everyone’s friend and always willing to help anyone in need.
“He would give you the shirt off of his back,” Weaver said. “He was good to everyone.”
White said his grandchildren grew up saying their grandfather worked on the train at Riverside Park and now his great grandchildren can ride a train named after him.
Rod Seward called Snider one of his best friends and said he was like a father to him. Seward will continue Snider’s legacy and take over repairs of the train. Doing so was humbling, he said.
“He had such a fantastic relationship with people,” Seward said. “Of course, he was the kind of guy who knew no strangers.”
With the unveiling completed, family members piled on board the train and the Max Snider Express took its first official trip around Riverside Park.
The Dentzel Carousel officially opened for the summer Saturday. The carousel will run Monday through Friday from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 until 9 p.m.
Tickets are $2 a ride or a bundle of 100 tickets can be purchased for $175. Bundled tickets do not expire and can be carried over to the next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.