A traffic stop last week on Riverside Drive in Peru, Miami County, resulted in the arrest of a Walton man after Indiana State Troopers discovered drugs.
At approximately midnight Wednesday, August 9, Trooper Andrew Baldwin stopped the driver of a maroon Ford Truck for an equipment violation near Riverside Drive and County Road 50 West. Baldwin reported there were no plate lights illuminated on the vehicle.
While Baldwin spoke to the driver, Ryan Mitchell Oldaker, 42, of Walton, he smelled the odor of raw marijuana coming from the Ford. This led to a search of the vehicle and the discovery of suspected methamphetamine, suspected legend drug, suspected marijuana and paraphernalia. Oldaker was arrested, taken to the Miami County Jail and charged with:
• Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony;
• Possession of a Legend Drug- Level 6 Felony;
• Possession of Marijuana- B Misdemeanor;
• Possession of Paraphernalia- C Misdemeanor.
Trooper Kegan Kern assisted with the investigation.
