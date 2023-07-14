Friday, July 7
1:44 p.m. – Arrest, US 24 and County Road 325 East, Cass County. Du Lar, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), driving while suspended, prior, class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and operating never licensed (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
2:40 p.m. – Arrest, 2400 George Street, Logansport. William Reed, 34, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony). CCSD.
7:45 p.m. – Arrest, France Park, Logansport. Ryan Finicle, 37, of Peru, was arrested for intimidation (level 6 felony), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor). CCSD.
Saturday, July 8
12:24 p.m. – Arrest, 00 block of West Columbia Street, Logansport. Pascual Juan, 36, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery on a juvenile (level 5 felony), domestic battery, prior (level 5 felony), domestic battery (level 6 felony) and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
Sunday
3:13 a.m. – Arrest, East Main and Coles, Logansport. Ty Williams, 48, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Monday
1:48 a.m. – Arrest, County Road 1000 East and County Road 900 South, Cass County. Michael Puryear, 30, of Peru, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony). CCSD.
3:24 a.m. – Arrest, US 35 and State Road 18, Galveston. Mark Horn, 23, of Logansport, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior (level 6 felony), operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering (class B misdemeanor). CCSD.
Tuesday
4:25 p.m. – Arrest, State Road 218 and US 35, Cass County. Ryan Mitchell, 42, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of a schedule II drug (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of synthetic urine (class B misdemeanor). CCSD.
Wednesday
4:04 a.m. – Arrest, Eel River and Third Street, Logansport. Russell Hess, 49, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, prior (level 6 felony) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
8:30 p.m. – Arrest, 18th Street and Woodlawn, Logansport. Kevin Gloria, 23, of Grande City, Texas, was arrested for possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor). CCSD.
9:15 p.m. – Arrest, 3500 block of High Street, Logansport. Dustin Curry, 39, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Friday
4:19 a.m. – Arrest, 1800 block of Michigan Avenue, Logansport. Aneeda Leffert, 38, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery with a child present (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.