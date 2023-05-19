With warm weather finally arriving, the Logansport Farmers Market is coming back.
The market returns to downtown Logansport June 3 and will be located at the intersetion of Fourth and Market streets.
The Farmers Market will run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Saturday through October. Wednesday hours also return from 3-5:30 p.m. in July, August and September.
In past years, the Farmers Market has provided the community with fresh vegetables and fruits, sweet corn, plants, herbs, meats, eggs, honey, maple syrup, jams and jellies, honey mead, specialized coffee/beverages, baked goods of all kinds, popcorn, custom wood signs, jewelry, fresh flower bouquets, greeting cards, homemade soaps and candles, knitted or crocheted projects, hand-woven rag rugs, baby quilts and much more, market organizer Kathy Courtad said in a press release.
All products are fresh and local, coming from Cass, Howard, Miami, Fulton, White, Pulaski and Carroll counties.
Once a month, the Farmers Market allows a local organization to share their mission with the community. Local not-for-profit organizations may apply to set up a one-time, complimentary booth by contacting a board member.
Local musicians are also featured at the Farmers Market on a regular basis.
