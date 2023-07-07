The Logansport Memorial Hospital Foundation recently awarded two $1,500 scholarships to students pursuing careers in the healthcare field.
“We proudly presented them to exceptional students pursuing careers in the healthcare or medical fields,” the foundation said in a release. “By providing students with these awards, it is our hope that they might return to our rural community to enjoy successful healthcare careers once they are finished with their education.”
The 2023 recipients were Jayla Brown and Krystal Osorio-Montero. Brown graduated from Lewis Cass and will attend Huntington University in the fall to study occupational therapy, with the goal of becoming an Occupational Therapy Assistant at an acute care hospital. Osorio-Montero was a senior at Logansport High School and will attend Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis in the fall to study nursing.
“We are pleased to assist these students in achieving such high academic aspirations,” commented Vicki Byrd, Vice-President of Planning and Development for Logansport Memorial Hospital. “We believe they will do well in their future endeavors and we are glad to be part of that.”
The Logansport Memorial Hospital Volunteers also awarded two $500 scholarships. These awards are given to students of LMH employees or student volunteers. The 2023 recipients were Alexandra Kouskousakis, a graduate of Rochester High School and Braxten Robbins, a graduate of Peru Jr. Sr. High School.
“The LMH Volunteer Scholarship Committee was very impressed with Alexandra and Braxten’s academic records and their many accomplishments. We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors,” said Tammy Szarszewski, Gift Shop and Volunteer Coordinator.
LMHF and the LMH Volunteers said the scholarship are made possible by community members, donors, and hospital employees.
