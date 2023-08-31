A Thursday afternoon two car accident at County Road 600 East and US 24 sent one person to Ascension Saint Vincent in Kokomo with slight injuries.
At approximately 12:11 p.m., Cass County Dispatch received multiple calls about a two vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation from Deputy Ryan Preston found that Neita Green, 82, of Galveston, had been driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on County Road 600 East where she had been crossing US 24 and failed to yield to a westbound 2020 Chevrolet pick-up driven by James McDonald, 58, of Brookston, Ind.
Green was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. McDonald refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene with substantial damage, leaving the road closed for approximately an hour for clean up and investigation.
The crash is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the office at 574-753-7800.
Joining the Cass County Sherriff’s Office was the Walton Fire Department, New Waverly Fire Department and the Cass County Emergency Medical Services.
