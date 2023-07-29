Dentzel Drive at Riverside Park will be closed beginning Monday, July 31 for construction work by Deichman Excavating on the new parking lot that will serve both the park and the new Vibrant Event Center.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Vibrant Event Center is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the west end of Riverside Park.
The northwest portion of Dentzel Drive along the Eel River will be closed at the Cass County Carousel. Motorists will be able to use the access road east of the Carousel to drive from the north side of the park to the south side of the park. Access to the park from 10th and Race Streets will also be closed through the end of 2023.
Please watch for construction crews in the area and use caution.
For more information about this and other projects happening in Logansport, visit logansportreimagined.com and click on “Community Projects.”
You can also contact the Cass/Logansport Economic Development Organization (CLEDO) at 574-722-5988 or email cledo@connectincass.com for more information about the parking lot and event center project.
