15 years
Logansport Deputy Mayor Linda Klink was in attendance at an appearance by presidential hopeful U.S. Senator Barack Obama at Purdue University.
The Logansport Plan Commission voted 6-0 to approve amendments to a resolution seeking to protect historical structures. The move sends the ordinance back to city council, which rejected a previous version.
The new landfill expansion will occupy ground at 2905 S 150 E, south of Logansport.
The Cass County Health Department is utilizing state and federal grant money to combat mosquitos in their breeding areas.
Pro golfer’s “Wild Thing” John Daly is back and playing in the British Open.
25 years
Ryan Key, 16 and Chris Haviland, 13 were credited with saving 7-year-old Neosha Campbell from drowning at the city pool.
For the first time, electricity generated in Logansport could be lighting lamps and running air conditioners in Michigan. Manager Klaus Hemberger was given authority to negotiate a power rate agreement with another utility.
Lewis Cass graduate Fred McNulty was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash for being instrumental in the renovation of Valparaiso’s Memorial Opera House.
Cass County Historical Society president Peggy Wihebrink presented a plaque of appreciation to Rick Crawley for spearheading the effort and fund raising needed to bring a 1920 ReVere automobile back to the community. ReVere cars were manufactured in Logansport.
Phyllis Kingery, instrumental in starting a BINGO game tent during the Ironhorse Festival, has been credited with raising funding to help with festival expenses.
The South Bend Chocolate Company is considering putting a store in the Logansport Mall.
Milt Hess, sports director at local radio station Hoosier 103.7 was selected to participate in Home Run Derby at Victory Field in Indianapolis, for a shot at a $50,000 prize.
Notre Dame freshman Aaron Heilman, a Logansport graduate, was named first team relief pitcher.
50 years
Governor Otis Bowen has joined the battle to save Logansport’s only passenger train, the Floridian.
A boiler leak, later determined to be caused by a ruptured tube, caused a lot of smoke and excitement at the Logansport Power Plant.
The tract that was recently annexed to the city by the common council over the objection of Councilwoman Ellen Glendening will be the topic of discussion for rezoning, to allow construction of a steakhouse, at a meeting of the City Plan Commission.
Virginia Ulery has been hired as a parking meter checker.
The Annual Logansport Kiwanis outdoor basketball tournament begins this week at Riverside Park.
100 years
Mohlman Brothers of Lafayette have purchased the SeLegue jewelry store in this city and will take possession soon. Louie Mohlman will be manager.
The horse and buggy stolen from the Morgan Hill home of Lizzie Millman was found at Spencer Park where it was abandoned by two youths who had taken the rig on a fishing trip.
The Logansport employees of the Pennsylvania Railroad will picnic at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Police and prohibition officers are hunting for a “community” still that is said to be passed from neighborhood to neighborhood for the purpose of making mule and mash.
