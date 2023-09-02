Thirteen students recently completed the Fire Officer Strategy and Tactics course conducted by the Cass County Emergency Management Agency.
The course is for fire personnel preparing to take on supervisory roles in their respective departments and leads to certification by the Indiana Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education.
The four week course included instruction on Fire Dynamics, Prefire Planning, Incident Management, Incident Size Up and Evaluation, Strategy and Tactics and multiple evenings of managing simulated fire incidents. The course was offered free of charge to area responders and was supported by the Indiana Fire & Public Safety Academy.
Participants came from the following fire departments: Cass County Fire District 1, Frankfort Fire Department, Galveston Fire Department, Logansport Fire Department, Monticello Fire Department, New Waverly Fire Department, Peru Fire Department, Tippecanoe Township Fire Department, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory.
