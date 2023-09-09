Following a successful return to public performances earlier this year, Logansport native and billiards legend Paul Gerni will host two trick shot shows later this month in his hometown.
Gerni will perform one-hour shows at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at St. James Lutheran Church at Ninth and Spear streets, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at Shooters Bar and Grill, 1034 17th St. The shows are family-friendly and open to all ages.
At the Saturday show at the St. James Lutheran Church, Gerni will perform on the same table on which he first hit pool balls back in 1954. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the church in the days before the show, or $15 at the door. There will be billiard memorabilia on hand, like personally autographed posters and cue balls.
On Sunday at Shooters, doors open at noon for a pre-show dinner special, and to give guests a chance to look at pool memorabilia items and bid on silent auction items. Tickets will be $20 in the days before the show or $25 at the door. Gerni will personally autographed posters, cues, cue balls and more.
Proceeds from both shows will be distributed to various local organizations.
Gerni's shows include stories of his past, helpful hints for pool players, friendly banter and dazzling trick shots. In his return show in April at Shooters, every seat was filled and many more were standing for the performance.
A graduate of Logansport High School and Purdue University, Gerni started playing pool in Logansport at the age of six and later won 22 consecutive world trick shot championships as a professional. Known around the world as “The Ambassador of Pool”, Paul has promoted the sport in his shows in 53 countries around the world.
Gerni's famous trick shots include some that were used in TV shows and commercials. Videos of Gerni’s trick shots are available on YouTube. He said the most amazing trick shot of his career might have been when he made 21 balls in one shot during an exhibition in Sweden. Another one of his remarkable shots was when he would be able to make his cue ball hit nine rails and then stop on a dollar bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.